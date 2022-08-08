 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Public Schools retirees invited to first day of school coffee

Fremont Public Schools logo

All retirees of Fremont Public Schools and their spouses are invited to a First Day of School Coffee at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. James Episcopal Church, 301 E. Fifth St., in Fremont. Enter from the east side (parking lot).

A fee of $4 per person will be charged to defray the costs of treats, coffee/tea/water. Please share this information with fellow retirees.

It would be helpful if you would call 402-727-5217 and leave a message with your name to RSVP or if you have questions.

