Fremont Public Schools retirees invited to first day of school coffee

All retirees of Fremont Public Schools and their spouses are invited to a First Day of School Coffee at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. James Episcopal Church, 301 E. Fifth St., in Fremont. Enter from the east side (parking lot).
A fee of $4 per person will be charged to defray the costs of treats, coffee/tea/water. Please share this information with fellow retirees.
It would be helpful if you would call 402-727-5217 and leave a message with your name to RSVP or if you have questions.
