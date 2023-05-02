Fremont Public Schools has announced the signing of two Fremont High School seniors with the United States Armed Forces.

These students are committing to several years with their respective military branches.

“We are incredibly proud of these individuals for serving their country and representing Fremont High School as they travel the world and learn new skills,” said Myron Sikora, Fremont High School principal.

Peyton Harman signed with the United States Army. He will be moving to Colorado to serve as a military police officer. Harman participated in the FHS School-to-Career program job shadowing Kevin Kavan, FPS Safety and Security Coordinator and the Dodge County Sherriff’s Office. His recruiter is Sgt. Guinto.

Madison Petersen signed with the Army National Guard. She will be attending St. Louis University. Petersen’s recruiter is Sgt. Megan Liekhus.

Mark Shepard, superintendent of schools, said, “This is a great example of a school district honoring and celebrating with their students and families the great commitment to our country and their future. This is a very meaningful, very special celebration.”