Fremont Public Schools to implement mask mandate on Tuesday

Fremont Public Schools announced that its buildings would have a mandatory mask requirement starting Tuesday.

“I think we anticipate right now that this will be a very short period of time that students and staff would have to be in masks, but obviously that’s going to bear itself out over the next two weeks,” Superintendent Mark Shepard said.

A press release from the school system stated that the mandate was based on a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. While its numbers are currently relatively low, the release said they have trended higher in the past several weeks.

The mask requirement also applies to all district-owned, leased and chartered vehicles, which have all required masks since Friday.

The mask mandate is the first for the entire FPS system since the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Previously, mandates were implemented for certain schools or classrooms due to exposure this school year.

Shepard said several school boardmembers expressed interested in the mandate, which he said has proven effective when exposure became an issue at schools.

“With the Omicron variant, many more people are being infected with the virus,” he said. “So this gives us the opportunity to hopefully slow down the upward trend, and at some point over the next several weeks, reverse that trend.”

Last Friday, the schools implemented new COVID protocols, including taking temperatures for entry into FPS facilities and social distancing in the classroom and at activities.

The school system also said it would disinfect buses at the conclusion of routes and increase the intensity of cleaning services with electrostatic charged spraying equipment.

Only outside visitors with an educational purpose are allowed into buildings and field trips will be limited and only approved after careful consideration by district administration.

Students and staff exhibiting a fever greater than 100 degrees will be required to stay out of school until they are fever-free for 24 hours.

On Jan. 7, FPS announced that it had 24 students not in school and 10 employees not working due to a positive COVID test. That day, 72 students and one staff member were absent due to quarantining to exposure.

The school system will continue to monitor its numbers on a daily basis and reconsider the requirement when the current trend reverses, taking leads by working with the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

FPS reminds students to stay home if they are sick, have not been fever-free for 24 hours without medication, or if they have been tested for COVID and have not received test results.

“That’s probably been one of our biggest frustrations, is the number of students and staff members that have come to school sick,” Shepard said, “and then also the number of students and staff that have come to school, been here for a day or two only to find out that they have tested positive and now exposed many more individuals.”