Fremont school board re-bids Lenihan project

The Fremont Public School Board of Education is re-bidding the Lenihan Indoor Air Quality Project.

Members discussed the project during their Monday night meeting.

Bids originally were accepted for the project on June 30.

Three contractors submitted pricing.

D.R. Anderson Constructors Co. of Omaha, the apparent low bidder at $2,649,000, submitted a notation of an irregularity in its bid — not including the scope for replacement of the curved clerestory in the Sensory Garden.

The second lowest bidder also noted an irregularity for the same scope of work.

A third bidder’s proposal did not include a similar notation. In addition to the irregularities, all bids were in excess of the pre-bid budget for the project.

The board denied all bids and will re-bid the project.

To remedy the lack of competitive pricing on the curved clerestory, this scope of work will be included as an alternate.

Bids are due at 9 a.m. July 22 and will be awarded during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of property at 319 W. Washington St., in Fremont for $120,000.

“This purchase is the last of four properties secured to allow for the rebuilding of Washington Elementary School on the playfields to the west,” said Brad Dahl, associate superintendent.

The district continues to work with a local landowner on the purchase of a school site on the east side of Fremont for the rebuilding of Clarmar Elementary School.

Gerst Painting’s services were approved to prep and paint walls, door frames and window frames in the 2002 addition of Milliken Park Elementary School.

The services of Sawyer Construction were approved for concrete removal, repair and/or replacement at Bell Field Elementary, Davenport Elementary, Fremont Middle School, Johnson Crossing Academic Center, Grant Elementary, Howard Elementary and Linden Elementary.

FPS has been moving ahead with various projects as part of the voter-approved $123 million, no tax levy increase, bond issue.

Local residents voted 65-35% to approve the bond issue in September 2021.

FPS said the bond issue won’t force the district to raise its $1.24 per $100 tax levy.

In other action, bleacher replacements for Fremont High School’s Al Bahe Gym were accepted from a bid by Carroll Seating for $358,355.47. The replacement project will begin in 2023 and be completed prior to the start of the 2023 fall sports season.

The board approved a cooperative sponsorship agreement between Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School for girls and boys bowling.

“Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan have been co-oping for bowling for the past two years. This is an extension of the agreement,” stated Scott Anderson, Fremont High School activities director.

FHS and Archbishop Bergan also co-op for soccer, swimming, tennis, baseball and softball.

The board also approved revisions to the FPS student handbooks, employee handbooks and student tuition rates.

Early dismissals at Fremont High School for the hosting of extracurricular activities were approved:

● Noon, Dec. 2, for John McMullen Wrestling Invite.

● 1:30 p.m., Jan. 20, for the speech and debate tournament.

● Noon, April 14, for the Pat Murphy Track and Field Invitational.

Board meetings start at 6:30 p.m., the second Monday of each month in the board room of the Main Street building, 130 E. Ninth St. Meetings are open to the public.

Those interested in addressing the board will be recognized at the beginning of the meeting.