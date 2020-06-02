Fremont schools planning for summer amid lightened COVID-19 restrictions

Shepard said partnering with entities across the city, as well as working closely with local schools, has helped lessen the burden of responding to the virus.

“There are so many different aspects of what we do,” he said. “We’ve worked closely with all those entities and I think that has been important from the perspective of consistency.”

FPS Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl noted three major concepts he said the school has adopted to address the pandemic: flexibility, responsiveness and collaboration.

“We know that we have to flexible in these uncertain times,” he said. “We also know that we have to be responsive, so we have to be nimble and have to be able to adapt. We also know we have to be collaborative and we have to work with community partners and parochial schools. If we look at those three responses, we can be successful.”

Koenig said his prayer is that the school returns to normal, whatever that may look like, by the time students return for classes in the fall.