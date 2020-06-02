Fremont schools planning for summer amid lightened COVID-19 restrictions

Schools in Fremont are slowly taking steps to open up facilities and buildings in June following Gov. Pete Rickett’s most recent Directed Health Measure that went into effect for the majority of the state on June 1.
Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School were among several community entities that issued a joint press release last Thursday regarding the status of reopening across the city.
FPS facilities remain closed indefinitely for outside use. Fremont High School will begin its strength and conditioning program next week. The weightlifting program initially was supposed to open June 1, but Superintendent Mark Shepard said the school decided to take an extra week to ensure both coaches and students were ready.
“We’re getting final planning done this week and will be working with athletes so they know what the expectations are,” he said.
Bergan Principal Dan Koenig said the high school was breaking its strength and conditioning program into groups of 10 and is following NSAA guidelines.
School playground equipment is available for public use, but the equipment will not be regularly sanitized.
Shepard stressed the equipment is to be “used at your own risk.”
He said this is the same policy the school has always had with its playground equipment. When FPS originally decided to close the playground, Shepard said there wasn’t much information about the virus.
“There was little information available about the virus or about how long it lived,” he said.”The surface is only a part of the concern regarding the playground equipment. The other would be proximity to other children.”
Shepard said all discussion surrounding the playground equipment was made in collaboration with Bergan and Trinity, along with Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“As we worked through it with the city, Bergan and Trinity, we determined that we could open the equipment,” he said.
Koenig said parents shouldn’t expect any of the playground equipment to be sanitized by staff.
“We want to make sure everyone realizes that, even in these special circumstances, that they are using these facilities at their own risk,” he said.
Both Bergan and FPS plan to have an in-person graduation ceremony later in July. Bergan’s ceremony will immediately follow a Baccalaureate Mass at 5 p.m. July 25. The graduation ceremony will start at 7 p.m. Both the Mass and ceremony will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
FPS will host its graduation ceremony on July 26.
Koenig said it is still too early to decide how exactly the ceremony will take place. He expected a decision to be made toward the end of June or early July. He added that the ceremony will take place in a church that already imposes some restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, so those practices may carry over into the ceremony.
“We’ll have to work through the process for figuring out seating and that’s one of the things we take a close look at,” he said. “We’re always going to err on the side of caution.”
Koenig said he attended Mass at St. Patrick last week and believes it is a large enough facility to accommodate the graduation ceremony amid current restrictions.
“I believe what St. Patrick has been doing has been safe,” he said.
FHS faces a slightly larger challenge. The schools have a much larger graduating class compared to Bergan, with more than 300 students graduating this year, according to Shepard.
Shepard said it was too soon to make a determination about how the school would implement a safe ceremony, but he said FPS was exploring different options to implement.
“I don’t know what it will look like at this time, but we are in the planning stages right now of what that could look like,” he said.
Shepard said partnering with entities across the city, as well as working closely with local schools, has helped lessen the burden of responding to the virus.
“There are so many different aspects of what we do,” he said. “We’ve worked closely with all those entities and I think that has been important from the perspective of consistency.”
FPS Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl noted three major concepts he said the school has adopted to address the pandemic: flexibility, responsiveness and collaboration.
“We know that we have to flexible in these uncertain times,” he said. “We also know that we have to be responsive, so we have to be nimble and have to be able to adapt. We also know we have to be collaborative and we have to work with community partners and parochial schools. If we look at those three responses, we can be successful.”
Koenig said his prayer is that the school returns to normal, whatever that may look like, by the time students return for classes in the fall.
“I think all options are going to be explored and discussed, and with each of those options they hold a special set of circumstances,” he said. “ ... This summer is an example of us taking some of the steps to allow some more activities to take place with some new regulations and guidelines.”
Shepard said the easing of restrictions is giving schools the chance to take advantage of an opportunity to open facilities in a controlled way.
“The work we’re doing with our athletes and our protocol with the weight room gives us the opportunity on a limited basis to open up facilities,” he said. “I think that’s the intent. We open back up in somewhat of a controlled fashion that allows us to see what the results are.”
Whatever the upcoming school year looks like, Koenig said his priority is making sure his students return to a safe environment.
“The new normal is doing what is best to keep the kids safe,” he said. “I think we have a good thing going where we all work together and take a number of perspectives into account.”
