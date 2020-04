× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fremont Public Schools and Fremont Bergan Catholic Schools will be participating in the Beacon of Lights ceremony from 8:20-8:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, to honor the Class of 2020.

The schools will be lighting up Heedum Field, Schilke Field and the FHS tennis courts.

The public can show its support by turning on their outdoor lights during the same time.

