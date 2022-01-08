Fremont student graduates from Northland College

Nick D. Kunce of Fremont recently graduated from Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, with a Bachelor of Science in Geology.
Kunce also was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2021 term.
To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”
