Fremont student graduates from Northland College

Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin

Nick D. Kunce of Fremont recently graduated from Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, with a Bachelor of Science in Geology.

Kunce also was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2021 term.

To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”

