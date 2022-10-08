Fremont student named to Clarkson College dean's list

Clarkson College has announced that Jackellin Magana of Fremont has been named to the summer 2022 dean’s list. She is pursuing an Associate of Science in Radiography degree at the college.

The Radiography and Medical Imaging program at Clarkson College offers certificates, associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree options for individuals in the medica imaging field. The Certificate in Medical 3D Printing Specialist option at Clarkson College is one of the first of its kind in the nation. Graduate of the program have earned a five-year job placement rate of 100% and five-year average credentialing pass rate of 95%.