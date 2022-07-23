Fremont students earn degrees from Southeast Community College

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2022 spring term on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses, as well as learning centers.
Zachary Keith Bode of Fremont received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology-Truck.
Jeremy David Neill of Fremont earned an Associate of Applied Science in Electrical & Electromechanical Technology.
Nathan Christopher Wusk of Fremont graduated with distinction with an Associate of Applied Science in Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training.