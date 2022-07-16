Fremont students graduate from Buena Vista University

More than 200 students graduated in the spring of 2022 from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Reed Fitzke of Fremont graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and exercise science.
Katie Gruhn of Fremont graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in social work.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
