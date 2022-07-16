 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont students graduate from Buena Vista University

  • 0
Buena Vista University

More than 200 students graduated in the spring of 2022 from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Reed Fitzke of Fremont graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and exercise science.

Katie Gruhn of Fremont graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in social work.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aidan Queen named Dimmitt Scholar

Aidan Queen named Dimmitt Scholar

Aidan M. Queen of Fremont has been named a Dimmitt Scholar at Morningside University in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2021-…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News