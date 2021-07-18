 Skip to main content
Fremont students graduate from Southeast Community College
Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2021 spring semester on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

Fremont graduates include: Heather Marie Peneva, Associate of Applied Science in Associate Degree Nursing; Jakub Thomas Donscheski, Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology; Logan Riley Ward, Associate of Applied Science in John Deere Tech.

