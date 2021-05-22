 Skip to main content
Fremont students named Chancellor's Scholars at UNL
Fremont students named Chancellor's Scholars at UNL

Sixty-five University of Nebraska-Lincoln students were recognized as Chancellor's Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremonies May 8 at Memorial Stadium.

Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.

Fremont students who were recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars include: Anya Igorevna Morozov, biochemistry, College of Arts and Sciences, daughter of Igor Morozov and Denise Morozov; McKenna Jane Schneider, English and communication studies, College of Arts and Sciences, daughter of Jeff and Suzanne Schneider.

