Fremont students selected for Cornhusker Boys' State

American Legion Post 20 of Fremont has announced that Jack Guthmann, Trevor Brainard and Cade Rasmussen of Fremont have been selected as 2022 Boys’ State representatives.

They will be sponsored by the Henry Teigeler Jr. American Legion Post No. 20.

They will join 225 other high school juniors from across Nebraska participating in the American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State Program, June 5-11, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s downtown campus.

The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.

American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State is set up as a functional “51st state” and each boy learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, take part in band and chorus, compete in athletics, and be involved in other various activities as part of the citizenship training program.

Special lectures and address will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders throughout Nebraska. Invitations have been sent to the governor and secretary of state offices for special appearances at this year’s program. National acclaimed motivational speakers also are scheduled to address the entire group.

Since its inception in 1919, the American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs, and a strong national defense with a focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.

