Fremont teacher's bilingual videos featured in several media forms

Telemundo has been showing educational videos on television between 10 a.m. and noon each day this week.

More said bilingual people, who are teachers from across the state, are submitting videos, which Telemundo is showing so children can access the content from their homes.

Website access is available at telemundonebraska.com. Viewers then click on a tab that says: aprende en casa to find the videos. They’re also available on the Telemundo Nebraska Facebook page. On YouTube, people can type on Daniel Moran and search for titles, such as: “Add a Word” or “Agrega una Palabra.”

Moran said he’s had a good response from the videos, mostly through Facebook.

His first videos to show on Telemundo on Monday already have almost 3,000 views.

He knows the videos are reaching children. He’s had comments such as: “Thanks, these are great. My kids love them. They can’t wait for the next one.”

After Moran posted the hand-washing song video, he said one parent texted him that night. His daughter had written out and already memorized the lyrics.

“It’s been fun, especially considering the current circumstances where I can’t see my students to hear from their parents, saying they watched the video,” Moran said. “To be able to connect with them through these types of means, really means a lot.”

