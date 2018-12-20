The president of the Fremont Education Association says he’s “pleased” with the recently announced change to end Wednesday early dismissals at Fremont Public Schools, but noted that it would present a significant change for Fremont teachers.
The weekly “early out” time has, for the past several years, given teachers an hour each week to engage in professional development and collaboration. But after a vote by the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education earlier this month, that professional development and collaboration will instead be scheduled for five full days throughout the school year.
“There’s obviously so many hours in a day, there’s a lot to get done. We do value the time that they give us for PLCs (professional learning communities), professional development and getting together to collaborate with our colleagues,” Doug Sheppard, the Fremont Education Association president, told the Tribune. “Anytime that there’s change, sometimes it takes a while to adapt to the change and to get used to the new routine.”
But the change will also have benefits to the school community as a whole, Sheppard argued. Students especially could benefit from a more consistent schedule, he said.
“Some students obviously don’t adapt to change as well as others, so having their consistent schedule will be beneficial to students as well,” he said. “Being a parent and having had children go through, and still have children go through the school, I understand the need for maybe a change … I don’t think it was just a rash decision, I think there were a lot of variables that went into play as well.”
Sheppard added that he had heard from teachers in the district who were inquiring about the change.
“Anytime there’s change, anything in our lives, we want to know the why,” Sheppard said. “So I think teachers are always curious to know the why and the how it came across. I have fielded some calls and some emails, and once they hear the rationale from the board ... they understand.”
The change had been made to better serve families in the community who may have been inconvenienced by the early dismissal, according to Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of human resources and elementary operations for Fremont Public Schools.
During the Dec. 11 board of education meeting, one teacher asked the board to consider that the weekly time allotment for faculty offered a “fruitful time to be able to sit down on a week-by-week basis to get a very up-to-date snapshot as to where things are at.”
Sheppard said the new calendar parameters would provide “larger chunks of time” for collaboration and development. And while those times would be more infrequent, he believes that teachers will adapt, and “will find other ways to still meet weekly, whether it’s before school for a few minutes or after school for 15 minutes.”
On Thursday, Eairleywine told the Tribune there was no formal process used to collect input from the school community on the decision, but added that the board and the administration had considered “informal feedback” from both families in the community and FPS staff.
With this month's vote, the board approved the calendar parameters for next year's academic calendar. Beginning shortly after the holiday break, a calendar committee will convene to create the complete 2019-2020 academic calendar, which would note specifically when those professional development days will be scheduled. The goal is to complete the calendar by March.
While the process includes both the administration and the board of education, “ultimately, the parameters and the final calendar are up to the board of education,” Eairleywine said.
Sheppard said he had been aware of the decision as the parameters were being discussed and was able to offer his input, though he noted that not all faculty members had been offered a chance to provide input.
“They do value our input, and I know, some things, you can’t get everybody’s input on everything,” he said. “We have a great relationship with the board and with the administration, so it’s one of those deals where they know what’s best, and they’re doing what they think is best for our students and for our community as well.”