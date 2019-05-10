When you ask first and second-graders what they want to be when they grow up, you get answers ranging from firefighter to president and maybe even a ninja here and there.
You also inevitably get at least one who looks to the stars and says: “I want to be an astronaut.”
But—by the time those same students are seniors in high school—their answers have usually changed.
That’s not the case for Fremont High School senior Jacob Friedrich.
While he isn’t sure whether he wants to go to outerspace himself, he still dreams of working to send others beyond earth’s atmosphere.
“I’ve always had a really big interest in space travel and it seemed like a cool thing to do—but the dream is to work on the launch floor,” he said. “So, not really going to space, but putting people in space.”
After graduating from Fremont High this weekend, Friedrich will continue his journey towards sending others to outerspace as he plans to study aeronautical and aerospace engineering at Iowa State University this fall.
While his dreams may extend beyond our planet, Friedrich won’t soon forget his time attending Fremont High and growing up in the Fremont community.
One of his favorite memories of his time in high school is being named Homecoming King last fall.
“I definitely did not expect to win,” he laughed. “And I don’t want to sound selfish, but that was a great experience from high school for me.”
While Friedrich looks back at his homecoming coronation as one of his favorite memories, he also has a lot of experiences to draw from.
Along with being a part of the Fremont High School band and orchestra, and competing in tennis and track—he is also a part of the Fremont High Thespian Club, National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
He has also done something most high schooler’s would never dream of doing—being a volunteer firefighter with the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department.
While many young people and students pitched in during recent flooding, Friedrich was out was out assisting people in his role with the department.
“We were actually on spring break during that time, so I didn’t have to miss any school,” he said. “But the flood was a lot of no sleep and working all the time.”
Friedrich is also set to be honored for his leadership at such a young age, as he will receive the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Youth Compass Leadership Award later this month.
But, as with most high school seniors, he’s not too worried about looking back at the accomplishments he’s made so far in his life—he’s ready for the next step.
And that next step involves walking across the stage at Fremont High’s graduation ceremony this Saturday.
“It’s definitely going to be a good feeling,” he said of his impending graduation. “Not that this hasn’t been great, but I’m going to be very happy crossing that stage and going into this new chapter in my life.”
As someone who has shown his potential to be a leader during his time at FHS, Friedrich provided some apt words of advice for those just beginning their journey through high school.
“Get involved, thats all you can really do,” he said.