Friends group almost 80% to fundraising goal for library

The Keene Memorial Library expansion project is almost 80% funded and grant work for more funds is underway.

Library board members learned about fundraising endeavors and also elected officers when they met Monday night.

Laura England-Biggs, library director, said $7.4 million has been donated or committed to the expansion and remodeling project.

She said a foundation that wishes to remain anonymous called on May 12 to announce it is awarding $250,000 toward the project. With this, the project has 79.4% committed funding.

The nonprofit Friends of Keene Memorial Library have been raising funds for the $9.4 million expansion and remodeling project.

Friends group members are working on a follow-up to their original application in which they sought funds through the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development provided via the Shovel Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.

“If we get this money, it really would make a huge difference,” said Linda McClain, newly elected library board president.

The Friends asked for $2.1 million in their original application. In a Nebraska Examiner article, State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, main sponsor of the shovel-ready legislation, indicated it may take some time before funds are awarded to projects. The article states that 125 applicants submitted proposals seeking almost $335 million in grants and there won’t be enough funds to grant all requests.

Regarding other money-generating efforts, England-Biggs said the Friends group got more than $9,700 via the Fremont Area Big Give 24-hour online fundraiser for the expansion project.

England-Biggs and the group have been meeting with the Spangenberg Phillips Tice Architecture, LLC, for the project.

Library board members looked over floor plans during their meeting.

The library expansion will increase meeting room size. The facilities will become ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Accessible. Handicapped accessible bathrooms will be available on both floors.

Children’s services, including an activity room and mother’s quiet room, will be on the first floor. The first-floor expansion also will feature a large community meeting room and a separate teen/young adult area. The children’s activity room will be separate from the community room.

A computer lab and a separate teaching room will be part of the project, too.

In addition, the first floor will include a book store, which will be operated by the Friends to help raise funds to support library programs. Dave’s Drive-In Liquor Store will continue to sell donated books to generate funds for these programs as well.

Library floor plans include a layout of the second floor where adult services, including a genealogy room, will be situated.

McClain noted that the cost of materials has increased and the cost of a remodeled square foot is much less than a new construction square foot.

Thus, the Friends group is looking at cost-savings measures. One of these involves leaving two first-floor restrooms intact and using them as staff locker room/restrooms.

“We don’t want to lose anything essential, but yet we do have to be very frugal with dollars that have been entrusted to us by the taxpayers and donors,” McClain said. “We really committed that we really want to stay in the budget that we set. That may require us to reuse some office furniture. We may have to wait to get some fancy 3D printers and apply for a grant for those later. We have to make it work with the budget we have.”

Voters passed a $2 million bond issue for the library in May 2018.

England-Biggs was asked about a ground-breaking date for the expansion. She said she’s waiting for the architect and Tetrad Property Group, the owner’s rep, hired by the city to handle the construction project, to provide her with an official timeline.

Plans are to have the library temporarily move into the refurbished Fremont City Auditorium during project construction.

In other business, England-Biggs talked about accreditation by the Nebraska Library Commission. Every five years, libraries undergo an accreditation process and must meet certain standards to be at a gold, silver or bronze level.

Keene library is accredited at the silver level.

“We’ve always aspired for gold, but I will tell you that it’s a very lofty goal,” she said. “I’m not sure we can get to gold this year, but in five years I hope we can.”

The accreditation application is due Oct. 1.

Also during the meeting, the board elected officers.

Tom Adamson, former board president, previously resigned due to getting another job with hours that conflict with the board’s meeting time, England-Biggs said.

On Monday night, McLain, the vice president, was elected as president. Member Becky Pence was voted in as vice president. Amanda Moenning retained her position as secretary. Ryan Fiala, who’s brought his children to the library for years, was welcomed as a new board member.

“I’m happy to be on board,” Fiala said.

The next library board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at the library.

Visit, bit.ly/3PoPBMe for the Nebraska Examiner article.

