Friends group cancels annual large book sale

Kay hopes the Friends group will be able to have a large sale next year.

“2020 is behind us, 2021 will get better and we will hopefully be excited to share with all of our followers a grand book sale spring 2022,” Kay said.

In the meantime, Kay encourages the public to support the Friends group by stopping by Dave’s Drive-Thru Liquor Store on east Military Avenue. Owner Jeff Rise runs the store, where donated books are available for a freewill donation with proceeds going to the Friends’ group.

“This is our year-round book nook where all donations go to the Friends to help our wonderful library staff with programming and events which are always made open to the public,” Kay said.

Kay also encourages the public to visit the Friends’ website at fokml.org and the Friends of Keene Memorial Library Facebook page to see what is happening.

She also said one new place to visit is Keene Memorial Library Expansion page at kmlexpansion.com where the public can see the latest happenings and plans for the renovation and extension of the library.

In part, the page states that the current library will be remodeled and new library areas will be designed to flow into the older building.