Friends group cancels annual large book sale

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library will not host its annual book sale in the spring.
“For the protection of the public and our volunteers, we have made the decision to once again cancel our annual book sale,” said Friends president Denise Kay in a prepared statement.
The group didn’t have a spring book sale in 2020 and Kay said factors in the decision not to have a 2021 event include the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to be active, and limited availability of the vaccine.
“We will be discussing and planning for some possible monthly pop-up book nooks at the library this spring and summer,” Kay added.
Each year, the Friends group has a large book sale with proceeds used to support the library’s programs, events and collections.
A group of Friends members have gathered regularly to sort through donated materials, grouping them into subject areas for easier browsing at the sale, according to the Friends website.
Laura England-Biggs, interim library director, said she understands the group’s reasons for not having a large sale this year.
“Here at the library, we’re sorry to hear that the 2021 Friends of the Library Book Sale has been canceled, but we understand that this decision was not made lightly,” England-Biggs said. “I know the board considered the health of the community and its volunteers as paramount when deciding to cancel. I respect that completely.”
Kay hopes the Friends group will be able to have a large sale next year.
“2020 is behind us, 2021 will get better and we will hopefully be excited to share with all of our followers a grand book sale spring 2022,” Kay said.
In the meantime, Kay encourages the public to support the Friends group by stopping by Dave’s Drive-Thru Liquor Store on east Military Avenue. Owner Jeff Rise runs the store, where donated books are available for a freewill donation with proceeds going to the Friends’ group.
“This is our year-round book nook where all donations go to the Friends to help our wonderful library staff with programming and events which are always made open to the public,” Kay said.
Kay also encourages the public to visit the Friends’ website at fokml.org and the Friends of Keene Memorial Library Facebook page to see what is happening.
She also said one new place to visit is Keene Memorial Library Expansion page at kmlexpansion.com where the public can see the latest happenings and plans for the renovation and extension of the library.
In part, the page states that the current library will be remodeled and new library areas will be designed to flow into the older building.
Plans are to have meeting rooms equipped with technology and separate adult, teen and kid areas, space for entertainment and educational events. The library also has a goal of developing a small business center, where it helps local businesses with free resources and programs focused on developing and maintaining small businesses.
Other plans include updating existing elevators, shelving, counters, computers, entryways, workspaces, bathrooms and infrastructure to make the building easily accessible and to add more than 20 parking spaces outdoors.
The library expansion will be funded mostly through private donations and grants. Fremont voters approved issuing bonds of $2 million for the project in May 2018.