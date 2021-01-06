From walking on eggshells to finding solid ground, Trinity Lutheran feels poised for strong spring semester amid COVID-19 pandemic

If you asked Brett Meyer his outlook for Trinity Lutheran School for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he would have told you the school was walking on eggshells.
“I think there was just a lot of fear and just the unknown of being shut down and how this would impact our students and teachers in terms of just health and the transfer of the virus,” said Meyer, STEM Coordinator at the 150-student school. “It was extremely cautious when we started, let’s put it that way.”
Since August, the school has found solid footing under the blueprint it used to mitigate the spread of the virus. From the first day of class to dismissal for Christmas break in December, Meyer said the school only reported three positive COVID-19 cases. None of those cases were tied to in-school activities.
Meyer said staff at the school grew more confident in the school’s blueprint, which stayed relatively the same throughout the year. The blueprint included mask usage for students upon entering the building and multiple temperature checks throughout the school day.
“While comfortable probably isn’t the right word to use with a pandemic, I think the fear wasn’t there as we went on,” he said. “We kind of knew that as long as we stuck to this blueprint and continued to wear masks, socially distance and sanitize like crazy, we could keep students in school and that confidence just continued to grow throughout the semester.”
Being able to prepare for the upcoming semester’s challenges instead of being forced to quickly react to the threat of the pandemic allowed the school to enter the year organized and ready to address the challenges presented by COVID-19.
Meyer said the school spent July putting together a COVID-19 blueprint, which eventually led to training for teachers and staff on effective daily routines to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.
“This time, you know we’re definitely ahead of the curve,” he said.
Trinity Lutheran wasn’t exempt from the spikes in cases the county saw throughout the year. Meyer said, at its height, the school saw around 23 students out of the classroom at one time due to quarantine protocols.
“We kind of anticipated the major spike after Thanksgiving and we kind of just were able to ride those waves,” he said. “Teaching and learning for us didn’t change when those spikes hit.”
Riding the waves from a successful first semester will help the school prepare for a strong second semester, Meyer said. However, he said winter brings its own set of challenges the school must adapt to.
Meyer said a mild fall helped Trinity Lutheran keep children outside as much as possible, which helped reduce congestion inside the school. With winter, he said more students are going to be spending longer times inside.
“As we go into these cold months, there’s going to be times where we’ll be inside more, so what is that impact going to look like? That is definitely an unknown,” he said.
In a school filled with children between grades kindergarten and eighth grade it may seem like getting students to consistently follow mask requirements would be difficult.
Meyer said that was not the case for the students at Trinity Lutheran.
Since the school’s kindergarten classroom is large enough to socially distance students, Meyer said students were not asked to wear masks when inside the classroom for the majority of the semester.
When students were asked to wear masks at all times in November, Meyer said there were no hiccups.
“For us, it wasn’t difficult,” he said. “Even our first and second graders have done a wonderful job to the point now where if they forget a mask there’s panic that sets in that they have to have that. It has really become an object of comfort for them.”
Trinity Lutheran Principal Greg Rathke said he looks back on the effort of the school over the past semester in a positive light.
“I would be lying if I said there wasn’t some challenges because we did have to do a lot of different things, but one of the positives that came out of it how resilient the kids and the staff can be when you really need to do something and change,” he said. “It’s not easy to change, but by working together the changes that we made and the protocols that we put in place were very effective.”
If Meyer were to give Trinity Lutheran a grade on its execution of the fall semester, he said the school earned somewhere between a B+ or A-.
That means there’s more room for improvement in Meyer’s eyes.
“There’s always room for improvement, but it was definitely a team effort,” he said. “This was a team working together to make this happen.”