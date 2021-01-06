From walking on eggshells to finding solid ground, Trinity Lutheran feels poised for strong spring semester amid COVID-19 pandemic

“As we go into these cold months, there’s going to be times where we’ll be inside more, so what is that impact going to look like? That is definitely an unknown,” he said.

In a school filled with children between grades kindergarten and eighth grade it may seem like getting students to consistently follow mask requirements would be difficult.

Meyer said that was not the case for the students at Trinity Lutheran.

Since the school’s kindergarten classroom is large enough to socially distance students, Meyer said students were not asked to wear masks when inside the classroom for the majority of the semester.

When students were asked to wear masks at all times in November, Meyer said there were no hiccups.

“For us, it wasn’t difficult,” he said. “Even our first and second graders have done a wonderful job to the point now where if they forget a mask there’s panic that sets in that they have to have that. It has really become an object of comfort for them.”

Trinity Lutheran Principal Greg Rathke said he looks back on the effort of the school over the past semester in a positive light.