Frontier Cooperative awards local scholarships
Frontier Cooperative awards local scholarships

Frontier Cooperative Company has announced 25 students who have been awarded Frontier Cooperative Scholarships.

The scholarships are each valued at $1,000 and directed toward continuation of education beyond the high school level.

Frontier’s Board of Directors reviewed applications and selected the recipients. The considerations for the awarded scholarship include minimum GPA requirements, continued education focusing in agricultural-related studies, and involvement in the local agricultural and Frontier Cooperative community.

The following area students were awarded scholarships:

Cedar Bluffs High School: Skylar Shanahan, daughter of Tim and Missy Shanahan, plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Imely Walls, daughter of Brandon and Leigh Walls, plans to attend Northeast Community College.

Howells-Dodge High School: Regan Burenheide, daughter of Gerald and Tina Burenheide, plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Mead High School: Riley Langemeier, daughter of Kent and Stephanie Langemeier, plans to attend Redlands Community College.

North Bend Central High School: Austin Taylor, son of Justin and Amy Taylor, plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Wahoo Neumann High School: Alaina Furasek, daughter of Danny and Andrea Furasek, plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Wahoo High School: Lauren Kavan, daughter of Norm and Sandra Kavan, plans to attend Northeast Community College.

