Gabrielle McClellan graduates from Union University

Six hundred eleven students graduated from Union University on May 21 during spring commencement services of the 197th graduating class at Oman Arena.
Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska delivered the commencement address.
Gabrielle McClellan of Fremont earned a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
