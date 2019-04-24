Midland University announced that Jon Clifton will travel to Fremont to speak at the university’s 136th annual commencement ceremony in May.
Clifton, global managing partner and board member of Gallup, will be the principal speaker in the ceremony’s morning program, which will take place on campus in Fremont at the Wikert Event Center on May 11.
As a managing partner of Gallup, Clifton is driven by a mission to give voice to the world’s 7 billion citizens on topics varying from happiness, financial inclusion, modern slavery, business, economics, health and more through the Gallup World Poll — a 100-year initiative spanning 150 countries.
“We are deeply pleased and honored to welcome Jon Clifton to campus for our 2019 commencement ceremony,” Midland University President Jody Horner said. “Jon’s work inspires so much of what we believe and do here at Midland through our approach to whole-person development.”
Gallup CliftonStrengths for Students is used by more than 1,000 colleges across the country to help students identify their strengths through the CliftonStrengths online assessment.
“Our collective efforts to develop as a strengths-based campus utilizing the Gallup CliftonStrengths assessment continues to enhance our students educational and career experiences for life-long success,” Horner said.
Clifton is a nonresident Senior Fellow at Baylor University’s Institute for Studies of Religion. He serves on the Meridian International Center, StreetWise Partners, and Findyr.
Clifton has additionally earned significant recognition for his expertise and achievements, interviewing on BBC News, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, and Al-Jazeera, and has testified in front of the U.S. Congress on the state of American small business and entrepreneurship.
He is a frequent contributor on Gallup.com and has written for The Hill, The Diplomatic Courier, and The Global Action Report.
Clifton also received a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor in international law from the University of Nebraska.