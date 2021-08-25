 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GAP Assistance Program at MCC gives students many career options
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

GAP Assistance Program at MCC gives students many career options

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Metropolitan Community College Fremont Area Center

Metropolitan Community College now offers more than 25 credit and noncredit certificates that qualify for the GAP Assistance Program, a financial aid program designed to help individuals and families earn better paying jobs in a short amount of time. Programs include classes in areas of business, healthcare, information technology and the trades.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“There’s wide variety of classes available,” said Todd Hansen, director of Student Affairs. “There are classes in coding, digital marketing, pharmacy technology, project management and web development, just to name a few. These are excellent opportunities for students to earn a great wage in an exciting career.”

Certificates earned are industry recognized and, depending on the class, can take just weeks to complete. Classes will be offered throughout the fall and winter quarters but vary by class type. Credits earned while in a GAP Assistance Program course can also go toward an associate degree or transfer to another institution.

There are requirements to qualify for GAP assistance. For more information on qualification and a full lineup of courses and schedules, visit mccneb.edu/gap.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News