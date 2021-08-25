GAP Assistance Program at MCC gives students many career options

Metropolitan Community College now offers more than 25 credit and noncredit certificates that qualify for the GAP Assistance Program, a financial aid program designed to help individuals and families earn better paying jobs in a short amount of time. Programs include classes in areas of business, healthcare, information technology and the trades.

“There’s wide variety of classes available,” said Todd Hansen, director of Student Affairs. “There are classes in coding, digital marketing, pharmacy technology, project management and web development, just to name a few. These are excellent opportunities for students to earn a great wage in an exciting career.”

Certificates earned are industry recognized and, depending on the class, can take just weeks to complete. Classes will be offered throughout the fall and winter quarters but vary by class type. Credits earned while in a GAP Assistance Program course can also go toward an associate degree or transfer to another institution.

There are requirements to qualify for GAP assistance. For more information on qualification and a full lineup of courses and schedules, visit mccneb.edu/gap.

