A class at Northeast Community College in West Point will provide an understanding of the genealogy research process and ways to interpret information that is discovered.
Genealogy – Climbing Your Family Tree (GENE 5100/23S & CRN #70113) will meet from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, Room 104, 200 W. Washington St, in West Point.
With the digitization of historical records, it is now possible to do much of this research from the comfort of anyone’s home. This class will help participants understand the genealogy research process, the way information is interpreted and guide them through the search process for family names using several websites.
Cost of the class, with Michelle Monson, is $30. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.