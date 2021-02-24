GenerationFIT establishes roots at Johnson Crossing Academic Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While working with OPS schools, Dickmeyer was told that it wouldn’t be possible to separate students to participate in the program based on their gender due to COVID-19 concerns.

That forced Dickmeyer to rethink the way she offered her course. Working with an intern who received a degree in public health, Dickmeyer restructured her program to include both boys and girls.

Dickmeyer said the results of the change have led to more interest from students in Fremont.

Currently, 36 students are involved in the program in Fremont. If it wasn’t being offered as a gender-neutral program, Dickmeyer said that number would drop to around 15.

“So, we’ve got this brand new curriculum that we’re using for the very first time at Fremont that is based off the same principles,” she said. “So we’re not just doing physical fitness. We spend 15 to 20 minutes with a topic each week and those topics are things that kids are challenged with at that age group.”

Additionally, Dickmeyer said the athletes who volunteer to serve as mentors at the program help students visualize what their future could look like.