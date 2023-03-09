Tracking one’s family history can be a fascinating journey. A class at Northeast Community College in West Point will provide an understanding of German genealogy research process and ways to interpret information that is discovered.

Through a series of digital images and documents, this three-hour class will take participants step-by- step in starting their German genealogical research. They will learn how to read German script, decipher old documents, and get tips on locating where their ancestors originated in the “old country.” This class will also allow students to learn the history of German immigration, how to locate German records, and more.