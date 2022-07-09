 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Givens graduates from South Dakota State University's Graduate School

Education News

Joscelin Marie Givens of Fremont graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy in South Dakota State University’s Graduate School.

Overall, students from 33 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2022 semester.

