- Top patent earner: University of Wyoming

- Patents issued, 2022: 10 (100.0% of all patents statewide)

- Unique patent assignees statewide, 2022: 1

The University of Wyoming patented technology for hydroponic plant production and nanoparticle delivery systems for pain therapies that leverage magnets.

