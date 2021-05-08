Gloeb selected for membership into Phi Beta Kappa

America's oldest and most prestigious academic honor society, Phi Beta Kappa (PBK), has selected 31 new members-in-course for the University of Wyoming chapter, based upon their demonstrated excellence in the liberal arts and sciences.

Addison Gloeb, an English major from Fremont, is among the 27 new senior PBK members at UW.

“To be elected, a student needs to show a balanced liberal arts education that accords with the national stipulations, and which we verify by examining every candidate’s transcript in detail,” said Eric Nye, emeritus professor in the UW Department of English and chapter secretary. “It is the one distinction prospective employers and graduate schools are swift to notice.”

Nye said members cannot apply or be nominated to PBK, but are selected by faculty members in the chapter. Membership is limited to those in the top 10% of the graduating class, but Nye said PBK members at UW are typically in the top 3-4%. The UW chapter sponsors lectures, scholarships and other academic activities, and last November it celebrated the 80th anniversary of earning its charter.

The chapter normally holds a traditional induction ceremony for the new members, their families, friends and faculty, but it has been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBK selects new members every year from each of its 290 chapters nationwide. Fewer than 1% of U.S. college graduates are chosen. Members have included 17 U.S. presidents and 42 Supreme Court justices. There are nearly 100 faculty and staff resident members in UW’s chapter, Alpha of Wyoming.

