Graduate reflects on time at Midland University

Branden Mills’ journey to graduation is one filled with firsts.

Mills, a senior sociology and psychology double major at Midland University, is a Nebraska transplant. He grew up in Delaware before moving to Nebraska as a senior in high school to attend Millard North High School in Omaha.

“Coming from the East Coast and moving to Nebraska for my senior year was something that I thought was going to be really hard and it turned out for the better,” he said.

Graduating high school and earning a scholarship for track and field at Midland University, Mills was on his way to becoming the first in his family to graduate from college.

“After high school, I thought that was it for me,” he said. “I guess it just makes me stand out in a way that I’m just kind of blessed to be in a position that I am when I come from a family that never really had the opportunity to do any of this stuff.”

The transition from Delaware to Nebraska was a culture shock for Mills. During his freshman year at Midland, Mills’ parents decided to move back to the East Coast.