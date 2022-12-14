Grants help provide time-saving equipment for Arlington schools pottery students

Teacher Erin Schaapveld knows her pottery students learn more than how to make a bird house or flower pot in art class.

They’re developing creativity and problem solving skills that can help them throughout their lives.

That’s why Schaapveld and Madi Wakefield applied for grants to purchase pottery equipment designed to give students time to create more projects.

Schaapveld and Wakefield teach art for students in grades kindergarten through 12th in the Arlington Public Schools system.

Last spring, the teachers applied for grant monies to pay for a pugmill, an extruder and a slab roller.

Fremont Area Community Foundation provided a $4,000 grant and Arlington Education Foundation provided a $1,799.20 grant to help pay for the equipment which cost $5,949.20.

Because the cost of the equipment increased after the grant application was made, the school paid the remaining funds.

Teachers ordered the equipment in July and the last of it came in November.

Schaapveld said she and Wakefield are very grateful for the grants for the equipment.

Students have 45-minute class periods in which to work on their projects.

“If you factor in cleanup, it’s very tricky with pottery class,” Schaapveld said. “It feels like we’re always getting things out and putting them away and cleaning up with not a whole lot of time to be building.”

Here’s where the time-saving pottery equipment helps.

“This, in turn, will help them have more projects at the end of the semester,” Schaapveld said.

The equipment and their uses are:

A table top pugmill.This equipment helps recycle clay. Dry clay is soaked to an almost workable state. It’s put into the pugmill, which mixes the clay, removing air from it, and pushes out the clay in a usable state for the students.

An extruder.

The equipment forms clay into coils, similar to a pasta maker. Students still learn to make coils by hand for their first couple of projects. This equipment then gives them more time to create and put more detail in other projects with the coils it produces.

Slab roller.

When creating slabs by hand, a student uses a rolling pin — kind of like rolling out sugar cookies. Two boards are used to create slabs.

The slab roller works similarly to a printing press.

Clay is put in between two canvases. A student cranks a roller which rolls out the clay flat so slabs can be cut from it.

“It’s very similar to building a gingerbread house. We create those pieces, cut them out and assemble them,” she said.

Schaapveld said she has two sections of pottery with 15 total students. Pottery also is an option for students in an advanced art class.

Because not all of the equipment arrived until last month, students only were able to use some of it for their final project this semester.

“I’m excited for second semester, having the equipment available for student use for the entire semester,” she said.

Schaapveld noted how the pugmill helps in recycling clay.

“We had four tubs of clay that we just recycled,” she said. “What would have taken us months took us a couple weeks. It’s been great.”

She’s happy about the opportunities the equipment will create for Arlington students.

Without the grant, it wouldn’t have been possible to purchase the equipment, because there was no room in the budget for it, she said.

Schaapveld points out what students can learn through an art class.

“Art teaches creativity,” Schaapveld said. “Creativity helps with problem solving. It opens the mind to viewing things in a different way.”

Schaapveld said creativity and problem solving give students the confidence to think outside the box and promotes their ability to be able to think on their feet.

“Creativity also provides an element of stress relief for students, giving them an outlet for self-expression that isn’t always an option in other subjects,” Schaapveld said.

Melissa Diers, FACF executive director, talked about the foundations’ role and the importance of helping students.

“We were happy to co-invest in this great project with the Arlington Education Foundation,” Diers said. “We feel it’s important to equip our area schools and their students with opportunities like this that expand classroom learning.”