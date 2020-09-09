Gray quietly leading front lines of Fremont High football team

Throughout football history the classic defensive lineman has engaged mano a mano with a blocker across the line of scrimmage, winning the battle by freeing himself to make the tackle.
There have been double teams, trap blocks, crack-backs and other creative ways to gang-up and eliminate a defender, but the defensive lineman’s primary responsibility has always been to beat his blocker.
On the other side of the ball, an offensive lineman is tasked with preventing all of that from happening. The ultimate goal of an offensive lineman is to simply keep the quarterback clean and provide the running backs with room to run.
Although it’s a common practice to have high school players start on both sides of the ball, Fremont High School head football Coach Lee Jennings said it’s a much more challenging task for the linemen.
“It takes athleticism, stamina and great conditioning to start on both sides of the ball,” Jennings said. “It’s not real uncommon for a player to start on both sides, although it is tougher at the offensive and defensive lineman positions because of the contact every play.”
Despite absorbing constant contact, Boone Gray, a senior at FHS, is that rare high school lineman who has been able to start on both sides of the ball. He’s done so the last two years and earned All-Heartland Athletic Conference honors in the process.
“It’s been intimidating (being a two-way starting lineman), but I will never back down from a challenge,” said Gray, who would have been a three-year starter for the Tigers had he not broken his leg during pre-season practices his sophomore year. “It takes a lot of work before and after practice to get good at both positions, but it’s worth it.”
As the only underclassman to start on the offensive line his junior year, Gray helped Fremont earn a 4-5 record in 2019. This year, Gray is the only returning starter on the offensive line. Jennings said that Gray’s leadership has helped the Tigers open the 2020 season with one home win and one road loss.
“Boone has grown immensely throughout his career,” said Jennings. “He has grown into a leader on our team. He isn’t real vocal, or outspoken, but his actions and talent speak volumes to the team.”
On defense, Gray recorded 31 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble during his junior season. So far this season, he’s collected nine tackles and a sack.
“He (Gray) is the most experienced defensive lineman we have coming back, so we will be counting on him to anchor up there,” Jennings said. “He put in a lot of hard work this summer in the weight room and has been a consistent leader on the team. He’s coming off a very productive junior year and we know he’s going to be matched-up against every opponent’s best athletes this year. He does what we ask him to do and he does it well.”
At 6-foot-3 and 270-pounds, Gray is not only one of the biggest and most experienced linemen on the team, but he’s also one of the strongest. He bench-presses 330-pounds and squats 461-pounds.
“I’ve been naturally strong ever since I was a kid and that has definitely helped me a lot,” Gray said. “I have to be pretty aggressive during the game because that’s just how the game works.”
With a game face that ranges from stone to snarl, Gray knows just how important it is to play to your strengths when starting at tackle on offense and end on defense.
“My strengths as a lineman would be my speed and technique,” Gray said. “I have always been a faster-than-average lineman and I practice my technique regularly as well. I have also had to become a role model for the younger players.”
Jennings said he will call upon his veteran two-way starting lineman to be a role model this week in practice, as well as on Friday night when the Tigers (1-1) play at Bellevue East (0-2).
“We are expecting Boone to have a great game,” Jennings said. “Anytime you are competing against Boone you know you are going to get his best. By doing that he is naturally raising the level of competition and everyone becomes better because of it.”
