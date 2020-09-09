Gray quietly leading front lines of Fremont High football team

“It’s been intimidating (being a two-way starting lineman), but I will never back down from a challenge,” said Gray, who would have been a three-year starter for the Tigers had he not broken his leg during pre-season practices his sophomore year. “It takes a lot of work before and after practice to get good at both positions, but it’s worth it.”

As the only underclassman to start on the offensive line his junior year, Gray helped Fremont earn a 4-5 record in 2019. This year, Gray is the only returning starter on the offensive line. Jennings said that Gray’s leadership has helped the Tigers open the 2020 season with one home win and one road loss.

“Boone has grown immensely throughout his career,” said Jennings. “He has grown into a leader on our team. He isn’t real vocal, or outspoken, but his actions and talent speak volumes to the team.”

On defense, Gray recorded 31 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble during his junior season. So far this season, he’s collected nine tackles and a sack.