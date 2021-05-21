Greg Rathke remembers lifelong friendships as he steps away from Trinity Lutheran School

"The relationships that I have with the kids, the parents and fellow staff members was an unbelievable blessing these last five years and I'm hoping that wherever I end up next that I'll be able to establish new relationships and people can be a blessing to me again and I can be a blessing to others," he said.

After five years at the helm of Trinity Lutheran, Rathke said he found the position could be stressful. That ultimately led to Rathke stepping down from his position.

"It's a very stressful position," he said. "I'm looking for something where maybe I don't have to manage people quite as much and I'm confident that the Lord is going to provide something for me and my family."

When Rathke took over as principal in 2016, he knew he would need to adapt to a completely new environment. Thanks to the help of fellow administrators, including Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard and Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Principal Dan Koenig, Rathke always had a wealth of experience to turn to.

"I'm so thankful for each and every one of those people," Rathke said. "It created a situation where Trinity really has built some momentum in the last five years. It's not my doing. It definitely has the Lord's handprint all over it."