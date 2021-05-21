Greg Rathke remembers lifelong friendships as he steps away from Trinity Lutheran School

There is a Bible verse in the the book of Esther that Greg Rathke refers to when he thinks back to his five-year tenure at Trinity Lutheran School.
"I really think about Esther and how I think it was her uncle who said 'for such a time as this,'" Rathke said.
Rathke arrived at Trinity Lutheran School five years ago as the school's next principal. Prior to his time at the local Fremont school, Rathke had never had an administrative position.
One of his earliest memories at Trinity is attempting to put together an elementary schedule after spending years working at the high school level.
"It was like reading Greek," he said. "I was like: 'Man, what am I getting myself into?'"
It was an early reality check for Rathke. The job would come with plenty of learning curves, but he said he would never trade away the experience.
"There's no doubt that, looking back on those five years, that the Lord wanted me in Fremont and at Trinity and I think I needed to be there," he said. "I've enjoyed every relationship. The relationships are what it's all about with kids, parents, teachers and pastors."
Rathke remembered the first time he suddenly felt a kindergartener at Trinity Lutheran hug him. He said it was those relationships with students at the school that made the learning curve of being a first-time administrator worthwhile.
"The relationships that I have with the kids, the parents and fellow staff members was an unbelievable blessing these last five years and I'm hoping that wherever I end up next that I'll be able to establish new relationships and people can be a blessing to me again and I can be a blessing to others," he said.
After five years at the helm of Trinity Lutheran, Rathke said he found the position could be stressful. That ultimately led to Rathke stepping down from his position.
"It's a very stressful position," he said. "I'm looking for something where maybe I don't have to manage people quite as much and I'm confident that the Lord is going to provide something for me and my family."
When Rathke took over as principal in 2016, he knew he would need to adapt to a completely new environment. Thanks to the help of fellow administrators, including Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard and Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Principal Dan Koenig, Rathke always had a wealth of experience to turn to.
"I'm so thankful for each and every one of those people," Rathke said. "It created a situation where Trinity really has built some momentum in the last five years. It's not my doing. It definitely has the Lord's handprint all over it."
Brett Meyer, STEM coordinator at Trinity Lutheran, said Rathke has been an "amazing shepherd" in the world of Lutheran education.
"His ability to connect with people of all ages and his ability to bring calmness and peace is what stood out," Meyer said.
Five years ago, Meyer said Trinity Lutheran didn't have an identity. The school's enrollment numbers had steadily dropped prior to Rathke's arrival. Meyer said his work helped change the school's direction.
"He just came in and used his talents and brought people to put them where they needed to be and it really turned the ship around," Meyer said.
Despite the fact that Rathke only served as principal for Trinity Lutheran for five years, he said he felt like he had been there his entire life.
"That is a testament to the people that I've worked with and the entire Trinity family," Rathke said. "It's hard for me to imagine not being a part of Trinity and that says it all."
Rathke said he felt as though he has known the staff and congregation at Trinity his entire life. Those relationships Rathke formed during the last five years won't go away.
"I think that is the most positive testament that I can give," he said. "That's how awesome Trinity is and that's how awesome Trinity has been over these last five years for my family."