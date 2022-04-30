Grimm named UNK's Greek Man of the Year

Nate Grimm of Fremont was named the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Greek Man of the Year for 2021-22.

He was recognized during the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life awards banquet.

A member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, Grimm has served as the new member educator, philanthropy chair, event coordinator, health and safety officer, community service chair and president for his chapter. He also served as an executive member and delegate for the Interfraternity Council and as a leader for Greeks Advocating for Healthy Lifestyles.

Grimm is part of the UNK Honors Program, Mortar Board and Order of Omega honor societies and Chancellor’s Ambassadors, and he participated in undergraduate research and tutored students through the Learning Commons – all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Off campus, he volunteered with TOPSoccer, Buddy Bowling, Habitat for Humanity and the Residential Assistance to Families in Transition program.

His nominator described him as a “supporter, motivator and friend who has an admirable level of maturity and dedication.”

“Seeing all of the work he does makes me question if he is truly human,” they wrote.

Grimm received UNK’s Outstanding Fraternity New Member award in 2019.

