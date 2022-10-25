 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Groundbreaking ceremonies planned for 2 FPS elementaries

Fremont Public Schools.jpg

Fremont Public Schools will mark a milestone next week.

That’s when FPS will have groundbreaking ceremonies for the replacement of Howard Elementary and Washington Elementary schools on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The ceremony at Howard Elementary will begin at 4 p.m. and the ceremony at Washington Elementary will begin at 4:45 p.m.

Both ceremonies will take place on the blacktop near the playfield.

“These new elementary buildings will continue to move our community forward in preparing our students for the future and the community for growth,” said Mark Shepard, superintendent. “It’s exciting to break ground on two of the three elementary buildings—the first new FPS elementary buildings since Bell Field elementary was constructed in 2000."

Howard and Washington Elementary, along with Deer Pointe Elementary (the replacement of Clarmar Elementary) share the same blueprints.

The three elementary school replacements are part of a 10-project, $123 million school facility improvements bond issue that passed Sept. 14, 2021.

They are designed to accommodate four sections of each grade level preschool through fourth grade.

The projects which are in various stages of development and construction will be completed in the next 24 to 36 months.

The new schools will be built to serve up to 540 students as the community continues to grow. The anticipated completion of the buildings will be in the summer of 2024.

Other projects that are part of the bond issue include work on Fremont High School. This will include a new stand-alone Career and Technical Education Center.

A 12-classroom addition and additional fine arts space is planned at Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

Renovation work is taking place at Milliken Park Elementary and Lenihan Learning Center. Roof repair at Bell Field Elementary is finished with interior construction set to begin in May or June of 2023.

More information including preliminary designs can be found at: bit.ly/3zaoiyN.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

