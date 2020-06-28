Gruhn receives community service award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each year, Buena Vista University celebrates students with the Student Recognition Celebration.

This event symbolizes BVU's pride for student achievements and honors those who have shown leadership and academic excellence.

Katie Gruhn from Fremont was awarded the Dr. Kathryn McKinley Volunteer & Community Service Award. This award honors the work of Dr. Kathryn McKinley, who retired in 2019 after 19 years of service to BVU's social work program.

During her tenure at BVU, McKinley developed service-learning opportunities for social work students in the community. Gruhn was selected as this year's winner in recognition of her work to alleviate food insecurity in Storm Lake. She was also recognized for her role as the president of the Student Association of Social Workers.

Although the celebration was unable to take place in person this year, BVU was able to celebrate these high-achieving students through a video award presentation on May 22. You can watch the full Student Recognition Celebration video presentations on BVU's website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0