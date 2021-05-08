 Skip to main content
Guenther inducted into Phi Theta Kappa
Guenther inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

Allison Guenther of West Point has been inducted into the Chi Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Central Community College-Columbus.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students must have earned 12 hours of college credit and a 3.5 grade-point average (GPA). A 3.25 GPA is required to maintain membership.

