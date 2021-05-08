Guenther inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Allison Guenther of West Point has been inducted into the Chi Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Central Community College-Columbus.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students must have earned 12 hours of college credit and a 3.5 grade-point average (GPA). A 3.25 GPA is required to maintain membership.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today