Hannah McGill honored with 2022 Ron Holt Civic Engagement Award

Hannah McGill of West Point was named one of two Ron Holt Civic Engagement Award winners for the 2021-22 academic year.

The annual award, started by Dr. Ron Holt ’89, recognizes graduating Wayne State College seniors who have served as an exemplary role model and contributed to the service ethos of the college campus and community at large. The award includes a $500 gift, trophy, and graduation recognition. This is the ninth annual presentation of the award.

The awards were presented at a dinner April 21 in the Frey Conference Suite at Wayne State College.

McGill will graduate May 7 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology (Drafting and Design) and minors in mathematics and geospatial technology. She has participated in two service-learning projects.

While at Wayne State, she has been the co-founder and vice president of the Drafting and Design Club and vice president of the Catholic Newman Club. She has served as a mentor and Bible study leader for the Newman Community. She has also been a member of Gamma Theta Upsilon, a geography honor society; Epsilon Pi Tau, a technology honor society; Kappa Mu Epsilon, a mathematics honor society; and Alpha Lambda Delta, a freshman honor society.

Through Epsilon Pi Tau, McGill received the Warner Undergraduate Student Research Award for this region. She enjoys going on mission trips to help other communities as well as helping classmates and teachers with projects that need to be laser-engraved in the Center for Applied Technology building.

Her honors project, “Flood Analysis along South Logan Creek in Wayne, Nebraska” involved various members of the community and was presented on campus and at a geography conference in La Vista. McGill said she is excited to graduate and start her own small business to be able to give back in new ways.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.