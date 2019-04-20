The Hastings College Broncos Forensics team finished ninth in the nation at its national tournament, the AFA-NIET, which was held recently in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
This is the second year in a row the team finished in the top 10 — the Broncos finished eighth last year — and it’s the first time the team has had back-to-back top 10 finishes since the 1999-2000 years.
During the national event, the team saw several students break into out rounds.
Elizabeth Hansen, a junior from Fremont, broke into quarterfinals in impromptu speaking.
All members of the team qualified for AFA-NIET, and they brought 45 events to the competition. Hansen brought impromptu speaking, duo with junior Melissa Loney from Omaha, and after dinner speaking.