Harms named to president's list at Ouachita Baptist University

Education News

Ouachita Baptist University has named 369 students to its fall 2021 president’s list, including Riley Harms, a senior kinesiology and leisure studies/recreation and sports administration major, from Fremont.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

