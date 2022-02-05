Harms named to president's list at Ouachita Baptist University

Ouachita Baptist University has named 369 students to its fall 2021 president’s list, including Riley Harms, a senior kinesiology and leisure studies/recreation and sports administration major, from Fremont.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
