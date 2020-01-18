Hastings College
Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its fall 2019 semester. For the semester, 419 students from 21 states and 10 countries were named to the dean’s list, with 256 students achieving a 4.0 grade point average.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework. Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Fremont: Elizabeth Hansen*, Destani Knapp*, Brittany Teff.
Mead: Josh Quinn*.
North Bend: Mackenzie Daniels*.
Wahoo: Taylor Stuhr*.
Waterloo: Kelli Brichacek*, Samuel Plugge*.