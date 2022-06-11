 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hastings College dean's list

Dean's List Hastings College.jpg

Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its spring 2022 semester. For the semester, 397 students from 21 states and 10 countries were named to the dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework. Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Aiden Foreman.

Fremont: Allison Peyton.

Mead: Josh Quinn*.

North Bend: Jaxon Wietfeld*.

Wahoo: Taylor Stuhr*.

