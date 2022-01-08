Hastings College dean's list

Hastings College

Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its fall 2021 semester. For the semester, 386 students from 20 states and eight countries were named to the dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.

Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Mead: Josh Quinn*.

North Bend: Jaxon Wietfeld*.

Wahoo: Taylor Stuhr.

Yutan: Caden Egr.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.