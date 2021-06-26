Hastings College dean’s list
Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its spring 2021 semester. For the semester, 393 students from 24 states and eight countries were named to the dean’s list.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework. Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Fremont: Destani Knapp*, Sage Reiger.
Mead: Josh Quinn*.
North Bend: Mackenzie Daniels*.
Valley: Miley Prine*.
Wahoo: Taylor Stuhr.
Waterloo: Kelli Brichacek*, Samuel Plugge.
Rockhurst University dean’s list
Rockhurst University has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Eli Herink and Anna Vobejda, both of Fremont, were among the students named to the dean’s list.
University of Mississippi honor roll
The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the spring 2021 honor roll lists, including chancellor’s honor roll.
The following area students were named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:
Fremont: Emily Elizabeth Reid.
North Bend: Ella Rose Endorf.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.