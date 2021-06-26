Hastings College dean’s list

Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its spring 2021 semester. For the semester, 393 students from 24 states and eight countries were named to the dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework. Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Fremont: Destani Knapp*, Sage Reiger.

Mead: Josh Quinn*.

North Bend: Mackenzie Daniels*.

Valley: Miley Prine*.

Wahoo: Taylor Stuhr.

Waterloo: Kelli Brichacek*, Samuel Plugge.

Rockhurst University dean’s list

Rockhurst University has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Eli Herink and Anna Vobejda, both of Fremont, were among the students named to the dean’s list.