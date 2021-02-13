Hastings College dean's list

Hastings College

Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its fall 2020 semester. For the semester, 412 students from 26 states and eight countries were named to the dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework. Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Fremont: Destani Knapp*, Allison Peyton.

Mead: Josh Quinn*.

North Bend: Mackenzie Daniels*.

Valley: Miley Prine*.

Wahoo: Taylor Stuhr*.

Waterloo: Kelli Brichacek*, Samuel Plugge*.

Weston: Kobey Simons.

