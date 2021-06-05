 Skip to main content
Hastings College graduates
Hastings College graduates

Hastings College

Hastings College held its 135th commencement on May 15. During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 215 undergraduates and 13 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 23 states and four countries.

Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.

High distinction is awarded to graduates who have earned 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while distinction is awarded to those who have earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Bachelor Degrees

Fremont: Trenton Michael Anderson-Johnston, Criminology, Sociology.

Kennard: Garris Geird Karr, Computer Science.

North Bend: Mackenzie Marie Daniels, high distinction in Elementary Education, Special Education.

Waterloo: Kelli Brichacek, Summa Cum Laude with high distinction in Communication Studies; Samuel Walter Plugge, high distinction in Exercise Science, Recreation Management.

Master of Arts in Teaching

Fremont: Weston Charles Spalding, Health & Physical Education.

