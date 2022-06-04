Hastings College graduates

Hastings College held its 136th Commencement on May 14. During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 175 undergraduates and seven Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 21 states and seven countries.

Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.

Students who graduated with High Distinction in their major(s) earned a 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while students awarded Distinction earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Sage Reiger, Digital Design & Development.

Kennard: Garris Karr, Computer Science.

Mead: Josh Quinn, Magna Cum Laude with High Distinction in English, English Education and Secondary Education.

Wahoo: Lauren Tamayo, Exercise Science.

