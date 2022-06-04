 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Hastings College graduates

  • 0
Hastings College

Hastings College, Hastings

Pell grant students: 32%

Students with federal loans: 63%

Cost to attend: $39,273

Price after financial aid: $18,952

6-year graduation rate: 58%

Median debt: $15,000

Began repayment in five years: 78%

Average earnings after 10 years: $47,500

 Hastings College

Hastings College held its 136th Commencement on May 14. During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 175 undergraduates and seven Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 21 states and seven countries.

Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.

Students who graduated with High Distinction in their major(s) earned a 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while students awarded Distinction earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Sage Reiger, Digital Design & Development.

Kennard: Garris Karr, Computer Science.

People are also reading…

Mead: Josh Quinn, Magna Cum Laude with High Distinction in English, English Education and Secondary Education.

Wahoo: Lauren Tamayo, Exercise Science.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School board approves projects

School board approves projects

Fremont Board of Education members approved construction bids for Milliken Park Elementary School and other projects during a special meeting …

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News