Hats Off to early childhood literacy event set Tuesday

Retired principal Diane Stevens will be the guest speaker at an event that helps provide books for young Dodge County children.

The public is invited to support the 12th Annual “Hats Off” to early childhood fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

This event will take place in a new location: Fremont Middle School, 540 Johnson Road. The luncheon is set from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

Attendees are encouraged to wear hats for the event, which includes desserts and raffle prizes. Those who attend also can take a photo of themselves with a cutout of Parton — a singer, actress and philanthropist.

Through the Imagination Library program, approximately 1,000 Dodge County children from birth up to age 5 receive a free book in the mail monthly.

Introducing children to books and reading to them at home is the single most significant factor influencing their early educational success, states the Fremont Area United Way (FAUW), which is hosting the event.

FAUW, also the local event sponsor, indicates in a prepared statement that when parents have books to read regularly to their children during these very impressionable years, they’re more likely to meet developmental, social-emotional and literacy milestones and be ready to learn in kindergarten.

Books open new doors to new ideas, new thoughts and new worlds.

They can help children develop new skills that help them in school and after graduation.

Four skills children learn when they read are:

Empathy.

Self-confidence.

Expanded vocabulary.

Pattern recognition.

The nonprofit agency said in its statement that it’s seen all the facts proving that children with higher reading scores are more likely to succeed in school and life.

FAUW staff know children living in at-risk households are more likely to fall behind, especially if they do not have books readily available.

They appreciate the community’s continued generous support for this program. It costs United Way $24,000 to provide this program in Dodge County each year.

Stevens, the keynote luncheon speaker, is a retired principal from Washington Elementary School in Fremont and has been an educator for 30 years.

For luncheon tickets, contact the Fremont Area United Way (FAUW) at 402-721-4157.

To be an event underwriter or to purchase raffle tickets go to fremontunitedway.org/hats-off-fundraiser or call 402-721-4157 or email kylie@fremontunitedway.org.

FAUW Executive Director Christy Fiala encourages the public to continue supporting this literacy effort.

“This year’s Imagination Library Hat’s Off event is certain to be an incredible celebration highlighting the caring power of the Fremont community,” Fiala said. “Fremont Area United Way is thrilled to be hosting this year’s event at the Fremont Middle School. Plan to take a picture with Dolly Parton and enjoy an inspiring speech from Diane Stevens.”