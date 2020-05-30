Hauck qualifies for PBL national leadership conference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peru State College had 24 students compete in the virtual 2020-2021 Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) State Leadership Conference.

Peru State’s PBL chapter earned 57 top-eight awards, including nine first-place finishes this year and four chapter awards. This year the competition was carried out remotely due to the current global health crisis.

The top two, in production or performance events, or three, in objective tests, places in each event are automatically eligible to compete at the National Leadership Conference in late June.

Students can compete in only two events at nationals, and since Peru State has several students who have automatically qualified, other students may move up in the standings as participants decide which events they will enter.

The Peru State College PBL chapter was again recognized with a Gold Level Excellence Award. Gold Level Excellence is the highest level possible and shows that the chapter contributed to regional and national conferences, PBL public relations, community service, and fundraising. Peru State was similarly recognized in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Velma Hauck of Fremont joined Hunter Brodersen of Omaha and Azlyn Fendrick of Lincoln in placing second and qualifying for nationals in the marketing analysis and decision making team event.