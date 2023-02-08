Layla Russell displayed exceptional artistic ability at a very early age.

“She was given a Magnadoodle as a toddler and it was her favorite toy,” said Jessa Petersen, Layla’s mother, “I remember being blown away by her first pictures she ever drew on it. Her favorite things to draw back then were her family, houses and animals. Everything she drew was detailed and recognizable, which seemed pretty advanced compared to other children.”

In May 2022, when Layla was just 6 years old, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“She was very thirsty and was rushing to the bathroom a lot,” Petersen said.

In the months leading up to diagnosis, Layla had experienced severe mood changes, tiredness and had stopped growing.

“She is an insulin-dependent Type 1 diabetic and she will be for the rest of her life,” Petersen said. “Because this disease is autoimmune, the first defense against Type 1 diabetes is hand washing.”

In addition to Layla’s history with UTIs (Urinary Tract Infections), one of the biggest challenges Petersen has had to deal with is blood-sugar checks.

“Before Layla started using Dexcom, I was having to get up every two hours to check her blood sugar,” Petersen said. “Between insulin doses and blood sugar checks, she was getting 15 to 18 injections a day.”

Dexcom, a continuous glucose monitor, has made a significant difference in Layla’s treatment.

“As a baby, she was diagnosed with urinary reflux,” Petersen added. “That condition has progressed to stage-two kidney disease.”

Urinary dysfunction is managed with strict rules, and Petersen said her daughter has adapted well.

“I knew she would cope with diabetes management just fine,” Petersen said. “I feel like I have a much harder time coping with this disease than she does.”

Petersen admires her daughter’s willingness to take responsibility, show compassion to others and maintain a good sense of humor. She also appreciates Layla’s devotion to her little brother, Mitchell, who has learned to be supportive of his sister’s medical condition.

“He understands that Layla’s meal time routine is different than his,” Petersen said. “He is usually considerate of her diabetes and waits to eat after she is dosed. If Layla’s Dexcom has alarms for blood sugar emergencies, he usually lets me know as well so I will take care of his sister right away.”

Type 1 diabetes is the result of an autoimmune reaction in the patient’s body.

“It’s not genetic and people are not born with it,” Petersen said. “There are several autoantibodies that cause T1D that children can be tested for. The autoantibody that causes most cases of T1D is the IA2 autoantibody.”

Layla had an infection within a year prior to her diagnosis, and the immune response to that infection caused IA2 autoantibody to develop and attack the pancreas and make it stop producing insulin. Petersen believes it is important to share this information due to many misconceptions regarding Type 1 diabetes.

Kathy Petersen, Layla’s grandmother, is a nurse and has been able to rely upon her knowledge of Type 1 diabetes to help her daughter manage Layla’s condition.

“Layla lived with my husband, Morgan, and me for the first 18 months of her life,” Kathy said. “So I really bonded with her.”

It was during a church picnic that Kathy first became aware that something was wrong with Layla.

“She kept going to the drinking fountain and then to the porta-pot. She hates porta-pots,” Kathy said. “So that was one of our early clues.”

Because her husband is also diabetic, Kathy used his glucometer to test Layla.

“It registered HI, which told me her blood sugar count was over 500,” Kathy said.

When Layla was tested at Methodist Fremont Health, her blood sugar count was over 900.

“We then went to Children’s Hospital,” Kathy said, “and I kept Layla occupied so her parents could learn everything they needed to know.”

Just two weeks following Layla’s diagnosis, the Petersens learned that she had only one viable kidney.

“Diabetes is really hard on the kidneys,” Kathy said. “Just as her blood sugar reads perfect, she wants something to eat. It’s a never-ending battle. We’re constantly chasing that blood sugar to get it down.”

Kathy explained that when Layla’s blood sugar count gets too high, that’s when damage is done to her kidney.

“We also have to check her urine for ketones, a type of sugar biproduct,” Kathy added. “We have to push fluids and give her insulin to get her blood sugar back down so the ketones go away.”

Although Layla is doing well with her treatment, the family feels as if they have a dark cloud hanging over them.

“We’re trying our best to protect that kidney,” Kathy said.

Because of Layla’s serious health condition, the family is limited on care providers.

“We can’t just drop her off at daycare,” Kathy said. “People need to know how to care for her.”

An important part of Layla’s care is her decision to celebrate the date she was diagnosed, May 19, which is referred to as her diaversary.

“One thing the hospital told us was to give her as many choices as we can,” Kathy said. “I ask her which sugar-free beverage she wants and which clothes she would like to wear.”

Another vital part of Layla’s care has been the opportunity for creativity.

“We’ve taken her to the Create 2.0 studio here in Fremont,” Kathy said. “This has been very beneficial for her. We want to keep her life as normal as we possibly can, and Create 2.0 has given her the freedom to do her own thing.”

Run by Lisa Waddell, Create 2.0 is a family friendly do-it-yourself craft studio in Fremont where people can make things while discussing difficult issues.

“It is not easy to cope with big feelings and serious health concerns,” Lisa said. “Layla’s love for art has given her a way to communicate her feelings without words as well as a place for us, the adults, to start conversations. The process of creating gives Layla time to slow down, to let her mind wander a bit, and to sort through all that is going on in her head.”

Layla’s great-grandmother, Janet Eldridge, is also proud of Layla’s artistic accomplishments.

“I hate the fact that she is having to deal with this illness. She’s so young,” Janet said. “But seeing her grow as an artist has been wonderful. As young as she is, some of the pictures she’s drawn are amazing.”

Jenny King, Layla’s art teacher at Grant Elementary School, appreciates Layla’s positive attitude and her willingness to help her classmates.

“She is an incredible student who comes into class ready to challenge herself and encourage her peers to try their best,” King said. “She is an exceptionally gifted artist who often goes above and beyond what is expected of her in projects we do during art class. She’s not afraid to make mistakes in her work.”

Layla’s bravery as well as her eagerness to solve problems have also made an impression upon her art teacher.

“She is often the first person to offer a lending hand to a classmate,” King said. “Layla comes in with a huge smile on her face and has a passion for learning. That type of passion is infectious.”

Every year, the Fremont Area Art Association hosts an exhibit at Gallery 92 West for Fremont Public School students K-12. Only a handful of students are chosen each year.

Last year, Layla’s artwork was chosen to represent Grant Elementary.

“I had watched Layla take chances and push herself into learning new things in class all year,” King said. “This helped solidify my thoughts that she would be a good student to represent our school. She has a unique way of expressing herself through her drawings and paintings that makes her artwork come to life.”

In addition to Layla’s talent as an artist, King also admires the first-grader’s courageous battle with her illness.

“Layla handles her Type 1 diabetes responsibilities with grace, poise and maturity well beyond her years,” King said. “I am so impressed with how she stays calm when her numbers fluctuate and how she handles herself when she has to tend to her medical needs.”

In August 2022, Layla’s desire to inspire led her to create a unique design for shirts as part of a fundraiser. Her shirts containing the message Managing T1D is a Work of heART raised $800 for diabetes research.

King believes Layla is having a significant impact through her artistic abilities.

“I would not underestimate what this powerhouse of a young woman is capable of doing,” she said. “Layla inspires me to be a better teacher, artist and person every week we have art together.”

Courtney Schnitzler is another Grant Elementary teacher who has been amazed and inspired by Layla’s kindness as well as her talent.

“She is a great addition to our room,” Schnitzler said. “She’s always willing to share her ideas and try new things.”

Layla’s ability to illustrate her writings has also astonished the teachers at Grant Elementary.

“Her drawings are extremely realistic and well thought out with plenty of details,” Schnitzler said. “When adding illustrations to her writing pieces, she is able to use the details she wrote about throughout her picture to help the reader see exactly what she is describing.”

Schnitzler also appreciates Layla’s willingness to help educate her classmates about Type 1 diabetes.

“She portrays a great level of responsibility because of her diagnosis,” Schnitzler said. “At times she has to stop an activity because of her diabetes. Even at a young age, Layla is able to understand the importance of stopping right away instead of continuing with her desired activity, which can be a pretty big deal for a 7 year old.”